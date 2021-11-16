Matthew McConaughey’s ‘Short Film’ on Origin of Pickle Deserves an Oscar

Academy award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey celebrated National Pickle Day in the US on Sunday with an enlightening post on Instagram. The Texas-born actor welcomed his online followers to flavourful content on Sunday as he shared the journey of how a cucumber turns into a pickle. The one minute 21 second-long video started with McConaughey greeting his followers in his typical Southern accent, “Howdy howdy McConaughey here coming at you this time as a pickle expert." The actor added, “To talk about pickles, which I love so dearly, we have to go back to their origin story, cucumber." The actor holds a fresh cucumber as he talks about the origin of the pickle story. Describing the fresh cucumber, McConaughey says, “Now look at this cucumber, big, plump, firm, bold, lots of promise. Oh, this is going to be good."

The actor then takes a bite of the plant and shares his reaction, “You take a bite, it’s all hat no cattle. It’s all packaging, no product. It has no identity. It’s tasteless. All it does is take up room in our proverbial salads." The actor then talks about how the cucumber takes up a new life form when turned into a pickle. The 52-year-old actor adds, “But what happens when it gets older, does it mature with age like a fine wine, does it get better and become a pickle?" At this point, McConaughey brings up a smaller-sized cucumber pickle and introduces the star of the show to his audience.

Describing the pickle, McConaughey says, “Not as firm as it once was, a few bumps on it. It even shrunk. Let’s see what it tastes like." The actor then takes a bite of the pickle and smiles as he relishes the flavour of the condiment and says, “Now we got the product behind the packaging. Now we’ve got identity, now we’ve got purpose because we are pickle, sour, sweet, and dil. It commits. It’s the pickle and you do tickle, my fancy."

We are not sure about the pickle, but McConaughey’s video certainly tickled netizens’ fancy. Commenting on the post,one user wrote, “Dear lord, this man can make anything sound suggestive and sexy. Focus, girl, focus." Another user commented, “I was not expecting to learn about pickles on my Sunday evening. Yet I wasn’t disappointed." For some,the video was equal to a “cinematic masterpiece," while some said, “Man’s bringing us the content we didn’t know we needed today."

What are your thoughts on this latest video shared by the actor?

