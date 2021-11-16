Australians May Be Tied Up With 'Shoey' Ritual But These Memes are Our Sole Mates

The Australian team celebrated their historic victory by doing a “shoey" after the Men in Yellow lifted their maiden T20 World Cup title thrashing New Zealand by 8 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. The celebrations that were captured in the Aussie dressing room showed champagnes and beers flowing all around, except there were no glasses. Semi-final hero Matthew Wade was followed by Marcus Stoinis as they proceeded to pour beers in their shoes and performed the “ritual" by drinking out of the footwear. Many including former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar who watched the video shared by the official handle of ICC called the act “disgusting" and “unhygienic."

Advertisement

It’s an Aussie thing

Australian Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo popularised the “shoey" celebration globally after he finished on the podium during the 2016 German Grand Prix. A common sight at the podiums since then, the sight was rather unusual for the cricket fans. And then, it became a meme.

Those who knew, knew

Earlier Australia, riding on half-centuries from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh knocked down the 177-run target set by New Zealand in Dubai. After a comprehensive win, the Aussies had the loudest laugh followed by an unending celebration. Besides popping champagne all over the dressing room, Finch and his men came up with different ways to cherish the moment.

An injury-ravaged Mitchell Marsh finally found his night of reckoning and glory as he led Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup title with his stroke-filled 77 that fashioned his team’s comfortable eight-wicket win over New Zealand on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.