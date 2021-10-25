'Mauka Mauka' Guy's Career 'Officially Over' After Pakistan's Win and Everyone Rejoiced

Keeping up with the traditions, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, brought back the ‘Mauka Mauka’ ad ahead of the high-octane India-Pakistan to show the friendly banter between friends of two nations. The latest ad opens with a Pakistan fan entering his friend’s electronic store to purchase a television set for the upcoming T20 World Cup clash. The film continues with the concept of the Indian and Pakistani fans trying to get the better of each other. The match finally happened on Sunday in Dubai and it’s safe to say, ‘Mauka Mauka’ ads need to be paused or given a new twist, especially after Pakistan finally broke their World Cup jinx against India by thrashing them by 10 wickets. Chasing India’s 152, Pakistan crossed the victory line with 13 deliveries and 10 wickets to spare.

Did Pakistan just officially end ‘Mauka Mauka’ ads? Cricket fans from both sides of the border optimistically hoped.

In another instance, Pakistan broke free from the “broken tv" jibes from their neighbours that they were subjected to after every loss. In a tweet posted earlier on Sunday, a couple of hours before the T20 match was to be aired, Fevikwik’s Twitter handle capitalised on the India vs Pakistan excitement when they wrote, “Dear neighbour, It’s hard to fix a broken TV, even for us. Break something else today. #IndvsPak #ThirteenZero #SixZero.

If you are wondering, yep, the tweet didn’t age well.

