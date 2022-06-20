'Mawsynram is at Top': Wettest Place on Earth Reminds Anand Mahindra of School Days

The amazing video of Mawsynram was posted on Twitter by US StormWatch on Sunday

A video of the wettest place on Earth made industrialist Anand Mahindra walk down memory lane and reminded him of his school days. The clip showing Meghalaya’s Mawsynram during rainfall has left the Chairman of Mahindra Group completely astounded, as so far he believed that Cherrapunji is the “wettest place in the world".

While confessing the same, Mahindra retweeted the video of Mawsynram. “When I was in school, the answer to ‘What is the wettest place in the world’ was Cherrapunji. Didn’t know Mawsynram is at the top of the podium. The visuals here are amazing…" read the tweet.

A video of Mawsynram was shared from a Twitter handle named US StormWatch. “The wettest place in the world, Mawsynram, India just recorded a mind boggling 39.51 inches (1003.6 mm) of rain in the last 24 hours. These are what the waterfalls in the area look like," read the tweet.

The video was captured from inside a moving car. From the conversation in the background, it appears that they are scared after witnessing the heavy rain. A woman in the background can be heard saying in Hindi, “Clouds are coming."

A man then asks the driver to stop the car and not go forward. Soon they realised that those aren’t clouds, but a waterfall which is spraying its water all around.

The video has become viral and has been viewed more than a million times. Many users shared their own experiences during the rains.

One user while explaining the reason behind the maximum rain wrote, “Both Cherrapunji and Mawsynram get so much rain because of what is called the funnel effect, where these two villages in the valley trap the monsoon winds coming in that direction and make the clouds shed all their moisture, thereby registering a huge amount of rainfall."

This user was reminded of his geography teacher after reading Anand Mahindra’s tweet.

“Looks unreal! If that would not be mentioned as reality I would think it’s some kind of special effect. Scary but incredibly beautiful," read another comment.

Meghalaya and most of Northeast India is witnessing heavy rainfall. Many areas in the region have been flooded due to the torrential rains.

