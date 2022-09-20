'May Flights of Angels Sing Thee to Thy Rest': Royal Family Releases Queen Elizabeth II's Unseen Picture

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s private burial on Monday, the Royal Family released a previously unseen photograph of her. Queen Elizabeth II was buried at King George VI Memorial Chapel after her state funeral and committal service. The Queen passed away on September 8 and was given a state funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19. Post the elaborate state funeral, the UK government reported that about a quarter of a million people had gathered in line all day to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lay in state.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the late monarch was laid to rest beside her husband, Prince Philip, during a private burial service. The Royal Family posted a moving parting tribute to the Queen on their official Twitter accounts after her state funeral and burial, by sharing an image of her in Balmoral in 1971.

A beautiful line from Shakespeare’s Hamlet was also quoted beside the image ‘May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest. In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 – 2022."

The words are taken from Act 5 Scene 2 of the renowned tragedy Hamlet, when Horatio honours Hamlet, the Prince of Denmark, as he passes away in his friend’s arms. The same words were used by King Charles to end his first televised speech addressing the nation as its new monarch on September 12.

Following the Queen’s poignant state burial, the royal family will now observe another week of mourning. With no scheduled formal engagements for the next week, the royals will have time to mourn their Queen in private after the elaborate state funeral. From Wednesday until early Monday, the Queen’s coffin was on display in Westminster Hall of Parliament. President Droupadi Murmu, who represented India, was among the 2000 attendees at the funeral, which also included world leaders.

