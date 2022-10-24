'May I Come In': Elephant Tries to Enter Moving Bus, Driver Drives Off Slowly

A video which is going viral on social media shows an elephant approaching the bus in the middle of the road. Uploaded by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, the video is a perfect example of how clueless the animal is. “Everyone wants to reach home as soon as possible during the holidays," read the caption of the video. The IPS officer is pointing out that the elephant is trying to get inside the bus to get home in time for the festival of lights.

In the video, the elephant first moves towards the bus. When the bus halts after coming very close to the animal, the elephant puts its trunk inside the vehicle through its door. However, before anyone is harmed, the driver drives off slowly. This is how the tusker was seen attacking the vehicle with its trunk. The location of the incident is not yet clear. Have a look at the video:

“He was asking for a ride," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Waah. It first stopped the bus by showing its trunk with full rules, then tried to enter through the gate. But he did not get entry due to overweight. Never mind Hathi Bhai. You walk home to celebrate Diwali."

Meanwhile, earlier, IFS official Susanta Nanda shared a video on Twitter where a person can be seen riding a two-wheeler when an elephant begins to cross the road. It ends up being a close call, as the driver manoeuvres the vehicle away at the last moment, and the elephant manages to go unscathed. While many were concerned, others were relieved for both parties. One Twitter commenter also commended the calmness of the driver. News18 could not independently establish the identity of the driver or the location of the incident.

In an incident from last year which shows what might have happened had things gone south, a tusker attacked a government bus in the Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu. The viral video was shared by Supriya Sahu who is the Principal Secretary of Environment Climate Change & Forests of Tamil Nadu. In the video, a furious elephant charges towards the bus and smashes the windshield.

