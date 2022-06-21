'Maza Nahi Aaraha...': Resignation Letter Shared By Industrialist Harsh Goenka is Viral

Don’t we all just value job satisfaction more than money now? A job that provides satisfaction will automatically lead to happiness and peace. Having the courage to leave a job is difficult because of the unpredictability of the job market. A picture of a resignation letter is going viral wherein the writer has a carefree approach.

The image, shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka, was written by someone named Rajesh in the office. Generally, there is a proper chain of people to whom one must contact for the resignation. Organisation chooses to mail such letters. But the viral picture of the resignation shared by Harsh is written on a paper.

First, have a look at the viral image shared:

The image shared had a caption as well which says “This letter is short but its meaning is very deep. This is a serious problem that we all have to solve."

In the resignation letter, Rajesh wrote “Dear sir, I resign, I am not enjoying it." Netizens are surprised to see such a strange resignation. This is not the first time that such resignation has gone viral.

Many think that the letter is written by industrialist Harsh Goenka and he also replied to one of the comments.

The post has garnered more than 2k likes and many retweets. Cyber netizens have split opinions. One user said, “whether this resignation is real, or did someone write it like this?" A user by the name of Dinesh Joshi wrote in the comment section, “Sir, your handwriting is very clear, enjoyed it." Unexpectedly, Harsh replied to his comment and said, “You have caught me."

