'Mazal Tov': Mossad Gets First Woman as Director of Intelligence Authority in Historic Appointment

In a historic appointment, Agent ‘A’ has been appointed as the Director of the Intelligence Authority of the Mossad, becoming the first woman in its history to hold the position. ‘A’ has served in the Mossad for over 20 years, as per J-Wire. Not just this, another woman, ‘K’ is currently serving as the head of the agency’s Iran Desk. Mossad Director David Barnea said that there is complete equality between men and women in the organisation.

“Israel in India", a Twitter account with the stated purpose of “promoting good relations, economic growth and friendship between the State of Israel and India", tweeted: “A historic appointment! Agent “A" became the first woman in Mossad’s history to hold the position of Director of the Intelligence Authority. Mazal Tov, Good Luck!"

Advertisement

Advertisement

While ‘A’ is now responsible for formulating Israel’s strategic intelligence picture as well as gathering intelligence, ‘K’ is responsible for developing Israel’s response to the Iran nuclear threat. Two other women were also recently appointed in senior roles: ‘H’ as deputy head of the Intelligence Authority, and ‘Y’ as deputy head of Human Resources.

Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip exchanged fire this month in the worst bout of cross-border violence since an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas last year, reported Associated Press. Israeli airstrikes killed 11 people, including a senior commander from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an Iran-backed militant group, who was slain in a targeted attack. Militants fired dozens of rockets at Israeli cities and towns, disrupting life for hundreds of thousands of people.

Islamic Jihad is the smaller of the two main Palestinian militant groups in the Gaza Strip, and is vastly outnumbered by the ruling Hamas group. But it enjoys direct financial and military backing from Iran, and has become the driving force in engaging in rocket attacks and other confrontations with Israel, the AP report added.

(With inputs from AP)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here