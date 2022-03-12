McDonald's Burgers Sell Online for Rs 23,000 in Russia After Brand Shuts Shop in Country

32 years ago, the golden arches of McDonald’s shone for the first time on Russian lands, and on March 8, the global fast-food chain decided to shut all its 847 stores in the country temporarily amid President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine. As a result, people have been flocking at the stores to get that last bite. Although the announcement was made to temporarily close the stores, the unprecedented situation has created a sense of anxiety amongst people. Similar to what happened at the peak of COVID-19, when people started hoarding on tissue papers, Russians are hogging on McDonald’s supplies and are selling their stock on the internet at mind-boggling prices. At first, visuals from various stores in Russia emerged on social media.

Long queues of people with their eyes set at the golden arched establishment got viral ever since McDonald’s announced to halt services in Russia. Take a look at one of the drive-thrus in Moscow, Russia.

Here’s another, where a long queue of people is visible:

In the following thread, screengrabs of various people selling their McDonald’s food at sky-high prices went viral and took netizens by surprise. Items such as burgers, coke, nuggets, fried, and wraps were being sold separately and as a meal. For instance, a McDonald’s burger was listed for 40,000 Rubles, which is roughly equal to Rs 23,000. A meal packed in a takeaway bag was listed for 50,000 Rubles, which is equal to Rs 28,641.

Several global companies are pulling the plug on Russia to condemn its invasion of Ukraine. An image of a fully stocked refrigerator, filled with McDonald’s fast-food items is also gaining traction on the internet.

Take a look:

The first McDonald’s opened in 1990, in Central Moscow, after the fall of the Soviet Union. The opening of the Golden Arches in Russia was symbolic of the tentacles of American capitalism being spread into Russian society.

