McDonald's China's New 'Special' Sundae Flavour May Ruin Your Day

The thought of McDonald’s induces the urge to munch on burgers, devour a handful of fries in each bite, and take a couple of sips of beverage to gulp all of it down. The burps that follow are announcements for the dessert to arrive. McDonald’s has some great options when it comes to dessert. However, not all McDonald’s restaurants align with this perfect fantasy. For instance, this McDonald’s restaurant in China is offering a special sundae that might make your eating experience less special than you thought it would be. We introduce to you Cilantro Sundae Special. Yes. Cilantro. A.K.A. Coriander. Well, we understand that flavours need to be experimented with to invent new dishes, but there are some cases where some ingredients end up resulting in a bizarre combination of things. And, Cilantro Sundae is definitely that.

Shared by a user named Daniel Ahmed, the image captures the horrendous-looking combination of vanilla ice cream mixed with some coriander sauce, and the concoction is topped with dry coriander leaves. Ahmed, in the caption, wrote, “McDonald’s China launched a Cilantro Sundae special menu item today, which is interesting….” Brace yourselves and take a look:

The picture that embodies visible pain has managed to amass almost 4,000 impressions, including likes and retweets. Many users chimed in with an equally bizarre McDonald’s menu item. For example, here’s ‘Chilli Paste Pork Ice Cream’ apparently originating from McDonald’s Thailand.

Here’s a Bloody Sundae, and it looks like it's buy one get one free. Amazing, right?

Welcome another item, and this one includes Oreo. No, it’s not Mc Flurry, it’s a burger!

Here’s a Pizza Hut selling some weird-looking Pizzas in Taiwan.

Two of the users even shared a picture of their experience with this Coriander Sundae. One of them claimed that it does not exactly taste like coriander but more like lime and mint.

Would you have this dessert if you get a chance?

