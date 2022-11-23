McDonald's Employee in New Zealand Quits Job Mid-shift After Being Asked to Do This

A video of a young McDonald’s employee quitting his job during the shift has gone viral. The New Zealand McDonald’s crew member shocked his colleagues by walking out on the job after being asked to clean greasy cooking equipment.

The video shared by Tiktok user Fionn_McCallum showed his abrupt walk-out with the caption “They really thought I was going to clean that". In the 26-second video, the guy looks at the dishes in the sink and says, “Hell no, I am not cleaning that, I ain’t cleaning that". He then informs his manager that he is leaving. The manager, enraged by the announcement, can be heard yelling at the crew member while his teammates beg him to stay. The manager can be heard yelling “No! Get back here!" as the crew member walks out of the restaurant. According to Daily Mail, the footage has gone viral and has garnered more than 1.4 million views within 12 hours of being shared online.

As per the portal, multiple social media users have responded to the viral clip. Some of the customers didn’t reportedly feel sorry for the employee and didn’t think the work was as difficult as the crew member said. One of the users reportedly said, “Not even that bad it’s like 20 mins of work". Another user added, “Kids don’t wanna work, lazy as hell". Others reportedly claimed that they would have cheerfully finished the task without any issues, reported the Daily Mail.

This isn’t the first time an employee has quit working for McDonald’s. Earlier, a video of people quitting their jobs due to unfavourable working conditions went viral on social media. Zoey, a TikTok user, posted a ten-second video on the social media platform showing employees of a McDonald’s restaurant in California resigning and leaving collectively. The video started with the words, “Everyone quit, we’re closed." The camera then pans to an empty fast-food restaurant with no visible customers or employees. The video also appears to show an order screen before cutting to exterior shots of the restaurant with people dressed in McDonald’s uniforms standing outside.

The TikToker who posted the video, Zoey, revealed that the staff did not leave because of the money, dispelling the notion that the workers may have left because of the poor pay. Indy100 said that Zoey said the McDonald’s location was a “terrible workspace" and that teenagers made up the majority of the staff.

However, a McDonald’s spokesperson contested Zoey’s claim in her TikTok video, telling Newsweek that the events at the McDonald’s restaurant were “misrepresented." According to the spokesperson, two employees resigned on June 27 after giving their two-week notice period. According to McDonald’s, all other employees remain with the company.

