'Mcdonald’s Sprite Tastes Different', Says Twitter through Hilarious Memes and Quips

‘Mcdonald’s sprite’ trended on Twitter after consumers said that they were pretty sure that Sprite served in McDonald’s outlets tastes different from the ones bought outside. Sprite is a popular carbonated drink. Memes on ‘Mcdonald’s sprite’ took over social media with each user trying to describe what it tastes like. Things got better when McDonald’s too participated in the meme fest with one of their own.

“the first time someone dropped their mcdonald’s sprite."

“We are mere tweets away from the government finding a way to weaponize McDonald’s Sprite."

“McDonald’s Sprite got enough volts to jump start a car!"

“Someone said McDonald’s sprite gotta go on the periodic table."

“if germany had mcdonald’s sprite as a weapon they definitely could’ve won ww2"

“McDonald’s Sprite can probably fry fish."

“Drop raw chicken in McDonald’s Sprite, that shit coming out fully seasoned & fried.."

“McDonald’s sprite would take out a frail Victorian child with one sip."

“That hiss you hear in the McDonald’s Sprite isn’t carbonation bubbles. It’s acid."

“dropped my phone in mcdonald’s sprite and shit started charging"

“McDonald’s sprite…."

McDonalds was recently in the news when they said they may be planning to open a restaurant in the metaverse soon. The company’s entry into the Metaverse may combine virtual and physical experiences with a “virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods." The company’s restaurant may also home-deliver food items. According to recently-found documents, McDonald’s has filed a bunch of trademark applications for its metaverse project. The documents were shared by a trademark attorney and the founder of a law firm named Gerben Intellectual Property.

On Twitter, Gerben also shared a screen recording of McDonald’s trademark application. He said that a total of 10 filings have been submitted by the burger brand as of February 4. With this project, McDonald’s seems to be aiming to bring virtual food and beverages as downloadable multimedia files containing artwork, text, audio, videos, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

