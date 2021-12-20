McFitness? Woman Rides Exercise Bike While She Eats Burger at McDonald's Outlet

While burgers, fries and pizzas really satiate our taste buds, they don’t go easy on our waistlines and while we may always want to keep a track of all the calories we pile up, we wish there was something that could help us to balance it all out. A viral video on the internet now seems to be doing exactly that. Or not? The clip in question is unverified but a few Twitter handles that shared it said the video is from a McDonalds’ outlet in China’s Shanghai.

The clip shows customers riding exercise bikes as they use a table top structure above it to place their food items. In the video a woman is seen as she is seen enjoying a meal along with pedalling away on the bike.

The clip has not been verified that whether it is actually from an outlet in Shanghai or not but netizens have definitely been intrigued by the idea. The video has clocked over a million views on Twitter after being all over TikTok.

The woman seems to eating a burger and also a soft drink as she exercises on the bike.

Check out some of Twitterati’s comments on the video:

The comparison with ‘Black Mirror’.

Some thought the idea was not logically effective:

While we definitely value working out if we had some of the good ol’ fast food, but we aren’t sure this is the right way to work out to lose calories!

