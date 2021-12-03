Me or Mutton? Husband Chickens Out After Discovering His Wife Loves Meat

Netizens were in splits when a vegetarian man shared that his wife refuses to give up eating meat. He has now given her an ultimatum, “It’s mutton or me". It is not necessary that two people have to like a meal to get along. Though food wars are common, and people have their different go-to dishes. One such food war has come to the fore, and has left netizens in splits. A vegetarian man shared a story about his wife who he says refuses to give up eating meat. In a newspaper clipping, which has now gone viral, the man revealed that his wife loves mutton, though she had promised to give it up after their wedding. However, the man shared that he recently found out that she continues to “secretly" eat meat. When he confronted her, she said that she loves mutton and cannot l ive without it. The man said that though he has decided to forgive her for the wrongdoings but has given her an ultimatum, “It’s mutton or me". Though he puts up a strong face in front of his wife, the husband fears that she may choose mutton over him, and it will be very embarrassing.

He decided to approach a newspaper columnist with his conundrum. In the reply, the xolumnist said that the vegetarian man has created a new record as it was the first love triangle in which a girl has to choose between a man and a goat. “As for who she will choose – one can live without love but not without food. Take a guess," reads the reply.

The viral post was shared on Twitter by journalist and author Paranjoy Guha Thakurta. This post has brought with it a bunch of interesting comments.

One of the users assumed what would happen if the tables turned, and the woman said, “Eat mutton, or I will leave you."

This user came up with a win-win formula by sharing a menu that had dishes like veg fish fry, and veg mutton rice.

Another person shared that she would always choose food, as the belly rules the mind.

“Food loves us unconditionally, so one should always choose food and reciprocate the unconditional love," read a comment.

Predicting that the woman will pick mutton, one user wrote that she can get dozens of lovers in the modern world.

Who will the woman pick in this unusual love triangle? Take a guess

