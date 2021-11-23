Meat-Heavy Diet Leads to More Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Says Study

A new study suggests that meat-rich diets, although perceived to be beneficial for the body, are a reason for the production of greenhouse gases. The study by researchers at the University of Leeds showcased that the greenhouse gas emission due to meat, especially red meat, is as high as 41 per cent when compared to average or balanced diets. The team studied the processing of more than 3,000 foods and found that processing meat affects climate the most. They also studied the diets of roughly 200 individuals, and the statistics revealed that non-vegetarian diets contribute almost 59 percent more to the emissions than the vegetarian diet. “We all want to do our bit to help save the planet. Our work shows that big gains can be made from small changes in our dietary habits, like switching brands, cutting down on sweets, etc.," Dr. Holly Rippin, the lead author of the study, told Daily Mail.

The study substantiates the fact that healthier diets with a balanced amount of nutrition result in lower emission of greenhouses gases. “Our work is not showing you to give up meat entirely, but it does point out that less meat will mean more sustainability," said Dr. Darren Greenwood, author of the study. There have been multiple studies in the past, and what earlier was just a theory is now a fact that food production leads to the emission of greenhouse gases. However, the study focuses on the proliferation of emissions due to meat-heavy diets.

In addition, it was also found in a separate study done by researchers at the University of California that meat-heavy diets are directly linked to the perception of masculinity in men. In this psychology-centric study, it was found that men eat more eat to feel manlier. Hence, the major contributors to climate change are men who are looking to gain muscles.

