Mechanical Keyboards to Furniture, How DIY Culture Snowballed in 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic locked up people inside their houses, this made them observe every minute detail in their homes which they probably would have overlooked all this while. The urge to bring about changes in the setting of the house, home décor, and other equipment has given birth to the ‘Do-It-Yourself" trend. Though it might appear that DIY is a 20th century thing, it was traditionally seen to have its roots in the 1950s and 60s. A bunch of factors contributed in making pandemic an ideal time to practice DIY culture. As the year 2021is about to end, let’s take a look at the DIY culture which was prevalent:

>Setting up shelves:

It is difficult to stay indoors and not bring a single change in the setting of your house. Usually, for hanging photo frames, or setting up shelves to store the daily essentials, people preferred to call a carpenter or an electrician, whoever owns a hand drill. However, the pandemic has taught us to not be dependent, hence, a hand drill machine was a common inclusion in most Indian households.

>Making most of the waste:

There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us the lesson of respecting nature in the most dreadful way. It was difficult for people to channelise their energy while being at home, hence came the hobbies. Instead of going out and purchasing decorative, DIY prompted people to make things at home, from the waste.

>Mechanical Keyboards:

Mechanical keyboards provide a comfortable typing experience than popular rubber-dome keyboards. These keyboards have to be assembled at home, by using parts they order online. The Mechanical Keyboard is different from the common rubber-dome keyboards, which are usually embedded in laptops.

>Homemade Detergents:

The laundry detergent or the dishwasher detergent can be affordable but when the threat of the COVID virus lingered around, people opted to stay at home and focus on homemade products, as much as possible. Well, one can save a lot of money by making their own detergents.

>DIY Jewellery

Resin jewellery -the versatile DIY trend has created a rage all over Instagram. The new-age ornaments feature exciting embeds like flowers, vibrant colours merged in combinations involving a touch of sparkle.

These jewellery were presented beautifully in a transparent setting which will make you go wow.

