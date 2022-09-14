Medical Student Helps Woman Deliver Baby on Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Train

A final year medical student helped a woman deliver a baby on board an express train on Tuesday. They both were travelling in the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Duronto Express when the pregnant woman went into labour, reported The Times of India. The medical student, K Swathi Reddy of Narasaraopet, hails from the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh and is undergoing MBBS training at the Gitam Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS). She had boarded the same coach as the 28-year-old pregnant woman, who was going with her husband to their native place, Srikakulam.

According to Swathi, the woman started experiencing labour pain at around 3:30 am. She recalled that someone called for a doctor at 4:40 am after which she swung into action and decided to step in. Swathi told TOI that initially she was worried as she had not performed a delivery all by herself before and had only assisted professors in the hospital.

“I was worried and also afraid because the placenta had not come out for 45 minutes, I was relieved when the baby came out,” said Swathi.

Finally, the baby girl was delivered at 5: 35 in the morning when the train was near Annavaram. Swathi shared that newborns are supposed to be kept in warm conditions but the coach they were travelling in was air-conditioned. To ensure that the infant gets enough warmth, passengers extended help and gave their blankets to wrap the child. Swathi said that many passengers also assisted her in the delivery and converted the compartment into a “makeshift delivery room”.

After the child was born, it could be taken to a hospital only after one and a half hours as the train had no stops between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Once they reached the Anakapalli station, the mother and the newborn were shifted to NTR government hospital in an ambulance which was kept ready. Swathi accompanied them to the hospital and apprised the doctors about the premature delivery of the child who was placed in an incubator.

