'Mediocre Manchild': Someone Just Trolled Elon Musk By Projecting These Messages on Twitter HQ

The company Twitter is in turmoil right now. Hundreds of Twitter employees are expected to be leaving the social media company. This comes right after an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for “long hours at high intensity," or leave. Amid all the chaos, an activist took a jibe at Musk in the most interesting manner. A video which is going viral shows certain messages being projected on Twitter headquarters. In a bid to roast Musk, the activist started projecting anti-Musk messages on the side of Twitter’s building in San Francisco.

The video of the same is now doing rounds on social media. Since being uploaded, the video has gathered nearly 6 million views. Have a look:

Amid all the chaos, #RipTwitter has started trending on the social media handle. This comes in as worried social media users posted about the platform’s fate. The company is facing extreme turbulence as of now. Employees, internally known as “Tweeps", used the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked and the salute emoji as they tweeted about their resignations.

As per Reuters, Musk was meeting some top employees to try and convince them to stay, said one current employee and a recently departed employee who is in touch with Twitter colleagues. As of now, it is unclear as to how many employees have chosen to stay. The numbers highlight the reluctance of some staffers to remain at a company.

Amid the chaos, workers have been asked not to report to work as all office buildings will be temporarily shut, beginning immediately. According to BBC, a message sent to Twitter employees highlights that access to all office buildings and badge access will be revoked until Monday, November 21. “This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade," Musk said.

