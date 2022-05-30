Meet 30-year-old Harshita Reddy from Bengaluru Who has Designed Sets for 'Westworld'

The showbiz is a very colourful arena. Many dream of making it big there someday and a few struggle for decades. But, here is a young woman from Bengaluru who broke the jinx and went on become the art director that she wanted to be. Meet 30-year-old Harshita Reddy, born and brought up in Bengaluru. She is an architect by education and an art director/set designer by profession. While many struggle to make a mark in television or any regional language, Harshita is silently carving her niche in Hollywood.

“As a kid, I was always fascinated by the grandeur of movies. After I saw Telugu movie ‘Arjun’ that had Mahesh Babu in the lead, I was blown away. I watched the behind the scenes making video of the movie where they showed how they built a replica of Madurai Minakshi Temple for the movie. I was awestruck, and decided to be one to build those mesmerizing structures some day," said Harshita to News18.com

She completed her schooling in Presiddency school in RT Nagar and then told her parents that she wants to be an art director. Her parents disliked this idea and told her to get a stable career which would give her job security. Hence, she joined BMS college in Yelahanka, Bengaluru and studied architecture. “But the dream of designing a set stayed with me. I chose architecture because it had something to do with creative building. I initially chose fine arts and even enquired about such a course in Bengaluru but my family disagreed. I am the only child from a middle class family and my parents were worried. So, architecture was the midway we all agreed to," says Harshita.

Later, her aunt who is a doctor in US came to her rescue. She told Harshita to pick American Film Institute in Los Angeles as the best one to perceive her dreams. She somehow convinced her parents to let her go chase her dream and got into the institution. She even bagged a 50% scholarship for her course.

After completing her two year masters in production design from the prestigious institute, she began to work from scratch. “I first worked as art department assistant and worked really hard. After around 18 months, I got a break through third season of Westworld, a sci-fi series telecasted in HBO. It was a déjà vu moment for me because I had watched the earlier series when I was a student back in Bengaluru," she said.

‘The Woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window,’ a Netflix series starring Kristen Bell, gave Harshita her major break. She was the lead set designer on the show and she thoroughly enjoyed everything on this project. As of now, she continues to stay in LA and is ambitious. Open for all language projects, she is happy for everything that has come her way.

