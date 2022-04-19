Meet 38-year-old Karnataka Woman Who Overpowered Arthritis, Appendicitis For Antarctica Expedition

Feminism and women empowerment have been popular topics of discussion in this decade. We have often come across remarkable and inspiring stories of women who went against all odds to fulfil their dreams. From now on, the story of Karnataka’s Deep J Contractor will also be a prime example for young women out there. Breaking the clutches of society, the 38-year-old made her way from her household to Antarctica. She conquered Antarctica as part of the 2041 foundation’s Climate Force Antarctica 2022 expedition. This Karnataka Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer happens to be the first woman forest officer, overall the third forest officer, to reach Antarctica. From battling arthritis and appendicitis, to reaching Antarctica, the journey hasn’t been a cakewalk for Deep.

Talking about the challenges she faced, Deep told Hindustan Times that she had to work on the physical and mental part of the expedition, following which she started exercising, tried to tone up her body and get some strength in her muscles. Unfortunately, Deep developed arthritis, and she had to take physiotherapy exercises and strength training for her legs. Well, Deep was not yet over arthritis, she also got diagnosed with appendicitis.

Advertisement

“I had to undergo surgery which knocked me out for almost two months. I started again and then for the next three months I trained continuously. It has given me a lot of confidence in myself," she shared.

This was not it, as the expedite involved trekking, she had to learn to walk with all the equipment while having three to four layers at the bottom, four to five layers on the top, two gloves and muck boots ( knee-high waterproof warm boots that will give very little movement in ankles).

Deep mentioned that the mental strength came from the physical achievement, once she accomplished the fitness, her mind started believing that she can do it.“Women sometimes are called the weaker sex, it’s just that we have to break out of the mental limit that we have set on ourselves," she added.

Advertisement

Deep’s husband, who is also a forest officer, was her support system throughout this journey. She shared that many people asked her why didn’t her husband travel along? But Deep thinks that her husband wanted her to achieve the feat for herself.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.