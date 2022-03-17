Meet Akshay and Gurkirat, the Duo Travelling from Kohima to Kanyakumari on Foot

With an aim to raise awareness on pedestrian safety and promote active lifestyle, engineers Gurkirat Singh and Akshay Aralikatti have embarked on a journey from Nagaland to Kanyakumari on foot. The duo happens to be former colleagues who are now determined to cover the 4000 kms-journey for the cause. Having been trained with mountaineering, Akshay and Gurkirat first met while they were leading treks at Indiahikes, as reported by The Indian Express. They kept in touch while exploring the snow-capped Himalayas and later came up with the idea of going on the journey together. They strategized their route, researched a bit and decided to set off from Kohima, Nagaland.

While they are yet to reach their destination, Akshay updates their followers through frequent posts on his Instagram page. From beaches, endless roads, forested areas and railway tracks, the duo shared the changing landscapes through the posts and even highlighted the challenges that came their way.

“I developed painful blisters on my feet five days into the journey and one of Gurkirats’s old ankle injuries began to act up,” Akshay told The Indian Express. He shared that Gurkirat was the one to approach him with the idea to which he could not say no. Akshay added that although they were exhausted during the journey, Gurkirat always kept the spirit high.

They took mostly rural roads which were not suitable for walking and at times even struggled to arrange food. According to Akshay, the duo survived on just samosa, chai and rasgullas while they were in going through West Bengal’s rural areas.

Asserting that they embarked for a good cause, Akshay shared that they covered over 40 km daily on foot and slept in tents to take rest. He added that they were driven by the fact that it was all to raise awareness and highlight important issues.

Reportedly, Akshay and Gurkirat have so far covered a 117-day-long journey covering thousands of kilometres from Nagaland to Karnataka. Along their journey, the duo said, that they were accompanied by people curious to know about their expedition. Akshay claimed that the diverse cultures they witnessed posed no problem to them and insisted that people were “warm and welcoming.”

