Meet Amritsar’s 'Superwoman' Who Sells Giant Paratha For Just Rs 30

If you are looking for heart-warming and moving life experiences of people, all you have to do is step out onto the Indian streets. Yes, Indian streets have tons of interesting stories. Somewhere, there is a salesperson who rides an auto during morning hours to make ends meet, or there would be a destitute couple trying to survive by selling tea. In recent years, these incredible stories have come into the limelight and a big credit goes to the food bloggers and YouTubers. In a bid to try new food and explore the lives of these vendors, food blogger Gaurav Wasan often shares the story of these hidden gems.

Recently, Gaurav who has an Instagram page by the name – youtubeswadofficial shared an empowering story of an Amritsar woman who sells Punjab’s largest parathas by the road. Veena lost her husband a few years back, hence she became the sole bread earner of her family. Veena has four daughters, and she aims to give them a good life. Earlier, Veena used to work as a house help but post her husband’s demise, she took over the cart which he used to run.

Today, she makes one of the biggest and tastiest parathas in the state which are priced at just Rs 30 per piece. Her grit and determination got her this far in life and she says, “Mata Rani ki Mehar se aur apni mehnat se me zarur is daur se bhi Guzar jaungi (With the blessing of God and my hard work, I will survive through this crisis.)

“I salute the super lady and the hard work she is putting in each day to give the best of what she can to her daughters," Gaurav wrote while concluding the caption of his Instagram post, in which he shared a photo of himself with Veena. The snap also featured the large size paratha she sells on the street.

