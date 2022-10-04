Meet Aqsa Masrat, a 10-Year-old Influencer Who Documents the Good and Bad in Kashmir

A 10-year-old Kashmiri girl has created a massive buzz with her fresh content and video updates on social media. Hailing from Sopore, she is deemed one of the youngest social media influencers in the state. Identified as Aqsa Masrat, the youngster has already impressed and attracted thousands of followers keen to watch her regular video updates. Notably, the theme of her clips does not only cover the picturesque beauty of her hometown but also sheds light on societal concerns. According to ANI, Aqsa Masrat was just 6 years old when she created her first video.

Titled ‘Chillai Kallan’, her maiden clip aimed at covering the difficult long spell of the winter season in Kashmir. According to Masrat, she wanted kids of her own age to know more about real-life events and hence decided to produce ‘Chillai Kallan’. For her it was a random attempt at making a video, however, it was the response of the public that kept her encouraged to make more clips. “I wanted kids my age to enjoy it and be able to connect it to a real-life event, so I decided to produce a video about Chillai Kallan… It was my first random video that saw an unexpected response from the public. I was encouraged to make more such videos," she told ANI.

The 10-year-old has already created over 50 videos covering daily life concerns, problems of her community, the harvesting of crops, and many more. Over the years, Masrat has garnered immense praise and support from her viewers. While describing some of the videos that skyrocketed her fame, she added, “I got views in lakhs on my videos like Sopore Fruit Mandi, Paddy harvesting, Kangri. In fact, I got one million plus views on one of my videos ‘Mere Mamu ki Shaadi’. People are showering praises for my videos."

At a young age, Masrat’s story has become inspirational for many. But when it comes to her own inspiration, the youngster revealed that there are several people who have been instrumental throughout her journey. However, when it comes to creating videos, it was her maternal uncle, an acclaimed international photojournalist, who became her biggest source of inspiration. She concluded, “There are many people around me who have inspired me for my amelioration but when it comes to making videos, I got inspiration from my uncle (maamu) who is an Internationally acclaimed Photojournalist."

Aqsa Masrat is a student of Shah Rasool Memorial Welkin Sopore and is currently studying in 5th grade. Her Facebook page ‘What Aqsa Says’ has garnered a whopping social media following of 58 thousand people. The youngster’s dreams aren’t limited to being a social media influencer, she also aspires to become an IAS officer.

