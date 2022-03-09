Meet Arjun Nair, the Man Who Sells 'World's Cheapest' Omelette for Rs 5

In India, young entrepreneurs are navigating uncharted territories, and are turning innovative ideas into successful businesses. Apart from knowing the technicalities of running a business, one also needs to have a creative mind to locate a niche. While many try their hands at it, only a few with apt grit and determination are stand tall and unique among the rest. In the last couple of years, we have heard success stories from different industries and sectors of the world, which leave us stunned. Now, Outlook has reported the story of this Kerala man, who has risen to the top as the man behind the world’s cheapest omelette, and it surely is inspiring and pathbreaking.

Well, there could be innumerable reasons behind achieving success, commitment, determination, and passion to name a few. But above all one has to thrive exceptionally well in their respective industries. Sticking to this, an Indian talent, Arjun Nair, has aced the omelette-making skills and in a way that he is known as the ‘Omelette Man of India.’ Arjun has been making lip-smacking authentic Indian omelettes at the cheapest rate in the world.

The young man has not only built a flourishing career for himself in the F&B niche but has made every possible effort to provide value to his customers, which further assisted him in becoming the ‘Omelette Man of India.’ Hailing from Kerala’s Calicut Arjun has emerged as a man behind simplifying Omelette making with his brand, Queens Insta.

Arjun sells kids’ omelette and white omelette, with no need for eggs, onions, chillies, and other ingredients, making his product an instant solution for making omelette in one minute. Notably, the young man claims that there are no synthetic colours or preservatives used in his omelette recipes. Well, you must be wondering the price? They are priced for only Rs. 5, making Arjun the man behind the world’s cheapest omelette.

