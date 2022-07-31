Meet Assam's Own 6-foot-8-inch 'Great Khali', a Local Saviour With a Towering Dream

Towering at a height of 6 feet and 8 inches, Jiten Doley is undoubtedly the tallest person from his area. In fact, his height and strength have led to people often calling him Assam’s own ‘The Great Khali’, after the iconic wrestler and powerlifter, though Jiten himself wants to be recognised as Allai. A betel nut farmer from Jonai in Lakhimpur distirct of Assam, Allai needs a king-size diet to maintain his physique and keep himself content.

His diet includes two kilograms of rice, a kilo of fish and an equal portion of meat with 200 grams hot chili and other condiments. Allai needs this for each platter every meal. “This is what I need to eat when I am hungry and I can’t stand my hunger," says Allai.

Inspired by Khali, 49-year-old Allai has a dream to be like him but for now, it seems far from reality as financial constraints are holding him back. Most of Allai’s agricultural land has been washed away in the currents of the Brahmaputra river.

Height and physical strength have always been his advantage, and he lends out his strength to the villagers as well. The saying goes: when a vehicle gets stuck in the mud, you need to call Allai and not a crane-operator. He easily lifts a motorcycle over his shoulder or for that matter, four sacks of cement at his work place.

“I have been this way since childhood," says Allai. “I love helping people."

