Meet Banksy, the Dog Who Raised Rs 51,000 for Animal Charity with His Artwork

British artist Banksy is known for his thought-provoking street art and graffiti, but there is another Banksy whose work is helping raise funds for a charity. Meet rescue dog Banksy from UK’s Bristol who is using his paws to create artwork that is helping a cause. According to a Facebook post by Bristol Animal Rescue Centre, paintings by the rescue dog, named after graffiti artist, were auctioned to raise funds towards helping, healing and homing the animals in their care. The Facebook Album titled, “Banksy’s Big Art Auction" read, “Dog Banksy has been recreating famous Banksy artworks as part of an appeal to find him a forever home. Now we’re exclusively auctioning off his works right here." The auction closed off on February 7.

The bidding took place in the comments section of the post. Buyers had to comment on the painting they wanted to bid on. According to a report by BBC, the auction raised almost £500 (around Rs 51,000) for charity.

Seven paintings made by the rescue dog were up for auction. The seven paintings titled: Girl With The Tennis Ball Earring, Good Panda, Treats Are In The Air, Dog And Cat, Neon Panda, (Dreaming Of) Adoption Day, and DB Original were listed on the Facebook page. The dog used his nose and paws to create the artwork.

