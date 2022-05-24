Meet Bee, The Duck Who is Staying Dry This Season in Her Tiny Raincoat

Ducks are quite popular on the internet for their innate cuteness. While they are generally imagined in or around water bodies, a duck with a rare feather condition, could not fit into the natural habitat. This condition, however, made the duck a known bird on social media. Meet Bee, a duck who got a custom raincoat made for her by her owner, and is now melting hearts on the internet.

The viral clip was shared on an Instagram page called Mother The Mountain Farm managed by two sisters, Julia and Anastasia Vanderbyl. The clip straightway introduces Bee and the feather condition she is suffering from which prevents the duck from water-proofing herself. Hence, her owner decides to stitch together a raincoat for her.

Advertisement

Take a look:

In the video, the woman first measures the duck with a measuring tape and then starts stitching the raincoat. Once done, the owner dons the duck in the raincoat that seems to perfectly fit the bird. Since being shared, the video has been liked by almost 6 lakh people.

With a clear body, yellow trim, and the cutest hood, Bee indeed looked absolutely adorable in that raincoat. Watch:

Bee’s feather condition prevented her from drying off the water accumulated on her body. Because of this condition, a duck can get sick and find it difficult to swim in the water. Netizens loved the adorable raincoat made to solve the problem.

One user wrote, “Love her and her raincoat. Give her a snuggle." Another claimed that the duck deserves a Pixar movie. One user said, “This is the cutest thing!" while another wrote, “The sweetest thing I have ever seen."

Advertisement

The sisters have a range of animals that they foster at their home. Here’s another video of a duckling that will surely make you go aww.

What are your thoughts about the raincoat made for Bee?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.