Meet Clive Wearing, The Man Who Has Been Living Without Memories For Four Decades

Do you remember the famous Christopher Nolan directorial Memento, which showed the protagonist unable to form memories due to a condition called anterograde amnesia? Closer back home, we had the Indian adaptation of it named Ghajini. While these stories enthralled us and left us imagining what a life with the inability of forming memories would be like, would you believe that there is a man in real life who has been living this way for almost 40 years?

Yes, you read that right. 84-year-old Clive Wearing from Britain has chronic anterograde and retrograde amnesia, and he is unable to form memories, frequently believing that he only recently woke up from a comatose state. He can remember things for just 30 seconds after which his memory gets erased.

This condition of Clive Wearing is considered to be the worst case of amnesia in medical history so far. In 1985, due to a mild case of herpes that passed the blood-brain barrier, Wearing experienced both anterograde and retrograde amnesia.

Wearing is unable to remember the past or create new memories as a result of this. This is owing to the virus’s damage to his hippocampus, the portion of the brain that transfers short-term memories to long-term memories. Since then, he has been living with absolutely no memories.

Before the tragic incident, Clive Wearing was a talented pianist and musician who is most known for editing Orlando de Lassus’s works. Wearing had a long career as a tenor lay clerk at Westminster Cathedral, as well as a successful career as a chorus master at Covent Garden and with the London Sinfonietta Chorus.

Wearing has no recollection of his childhood or his prior marriage’s children. He welcomes his wife as if they haven’t seen each other in a long time whenever they see each other. Wearing has linked coming up from a coma to his obliterated memory. Wearing, on the other hand, oddly enough, remembers how to play music and how much he loves his wife.

His wife has written a book on his condition called Forever Today and a documentary named Prisoner of Consciousness has also been made about him.

