Meet Gabby Nikolle, Who is at Ease With Snakes Crawling on Her Face

Snake. The mere mention of this word is enough to generate a bone-chilling fear in our bodies but Gabby Nikolle is an exception. On March 10, Gabby shared an Instagram reel wherein a two-faced snake is seen crawling on her face. There is no sign of fear on Gabby’s face as the snake continues with its movement. Instead of fearing, Gabby is seen smiling. Her followers were awestruck by Gabby’s courage.

Gabby wrote in the caption that has anyone seen a two-faced snake till recently. Gabby then introduces the snake’s name to everyone as Ben and Jerry. Gabby writes further that both heads are functional and can eat. She writes that this two-faced snake is owned by her friend Brian Barbarczyk. According to Gabby, anyone can see this snake at Michigan’s Favorite Reptile Zoo.

Advertisement

Gabby’s followers wrote in the comment section that they had never seen a two-faced snake. Many wrote that letting snakes crawl on the face required lots of courage. Everyone was in awe of Gabby’s fearless attitude, which also comes from her experience as co-founder of the non-profit organisation Florida’s Wildest Rescue. This non-profit organisation specialises in the rescue of exotic wild animals, rehab and education.

A cursory glance at Gabby’s Instagram feed reveals that she can calmly deal with a lot of other deadly animals as well. She is seen with a crocodile in this reel.

Advertisement

Apart from protecting animals via her organisation, Gabby is also seen proactively raising her voice for them. In her story, she has expressed her opinions regarding alligators.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/gabbynikolle/2814020696058749809/

Gabby gets emotionally connected with the animals her organisation protects. In this story, she expressed sadness how Chloe, a bird her organisation is taking care of, was suffering from a lot of feather destruction.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/gabbynikolle/2814365178430193664/

Gabby also expressed her anguish that every wildlife centre closes at 5’o clock.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/gabbynikolle/2814393937743091624/

Gabby also has a Youtube channel titled Florida’s Wildest with Christopher Gillette.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.