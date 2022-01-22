Meet 'Jugaadu Kamlesh', Shark Tank's Newest Star Who's Got Twitter Rooting For Him

Sony TV show Shark Tank India, where entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to seek investments from established businessmen, has lately gained significant popularity among the Indian audience. In the various episodes broadcasted so far, people have come up with incredible innovations that have left the viewers amazed. But a young entrepreneur named Kamlesh Nanasaheb, who appeared in the recent episode, has won the hearts of viewers with his grit and passion. Hailing from a small village in Malegaon, Maharashtra, Kamlesh beat all odds to solve a problem that bothered numerous farmers in India, including his own father. Kamlesh, who likes to call himself ‘Jugaadu Kamlesh,’ made a functional pesticide spraying machine from scratch with bare minimum resources available to him. In the episode, he highlighted the problem faced by farmers due to carrying heavy pesticide tanks on their backs. In a bid to solve it, Kamlesh toiled for 7 years and innovated the simple yet effective machine which he eventually brought to Shark Tank India.

The sheer determination melted the judges’ hearts on the show, especially of Peyush Bansal, who is the CEO and founder of Lenskart. In an adorable gesture, Peyush stepped in to help Kamlesh and gave Rs 10 lakhs in return for 40% equity. Moreover, Peyush even offered him an interest-free loan of Rs 20 lakh.

As soon as the episode was telecasted, Twitteratis were quick to react to the inspiring tale of perseverance and willpower. Impressed by Kamlesh, one user wrote on Twitter, 'Folks like Kamlesh truly represent the robust potential of our country.' Another wrote, 'Jugaadu Kamlesh is probably one of the best things that has happened to Shark Tank India so far.'

Later, Peyush Bansal shared on Twitter a few pictures from the episode featuring Kamlesh and wrote, 'To a new beginning…' Acknowledging Peyush’s generous offer for Kamlesh, Twitter users applauded him in the comment section as one wrote, 'You are my favourite shark.'

Another praised Peyush for being the only shark to support Kamlesh, 'I am glad you did, and have won India’s respect today.'

