Meet Katya Echazarreta, The First Mexican-Born Woman to Ever Go to Space

Achieving your childhood dreams is the greatest joy in the world. Making history with it feels even better. This Mexican-born woman is the first in history to travel into outer space. The 26-years-old, Katya Echazarreta, had the opportunity to apply to one of the six seats onboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, NS-21 flight, according to Space for Humanity. In a video shared on Now This News’s Instagram account, Katya recalled the moment she told her mother about this news. She described it as giving her mother the best birthday gift. Her mother’s response left her in tears. As her mother responded “I always knew it", Katya was touched by how her family believed in her and something she wanted to achieve that was “so outlandish". Take a peek at the clip here:

Social media users joined the mother-daughter duo to shed tears. Many remarked the moment as beautiful and congratulated Katya on his momentous occasion. After all, she is breaking the glass ceiling for women of color going after their dreams. An Instagram user commented, “You know that mom is telling everybody lol. Cashier, Mail man, Amazon delivery driver. Shoot I’d be screaming it from the mountain tops! How cool is that!"

Another comment read, “You could tell her mom is so proud of her."

“Achievements, when supported and guided, motivation shares the prize," wrote a third user.

According to CBS 8, Katya was selected for her travel to outer space from 7,000 applicants from more than 100 countries. She had applied through a social impact nonprofit organization called ‘Space for Humanity’. This selection was based on her outstanding achievements in the space industry.

Space for Humanity aims to help purpose-driven leaders undergo a spaceflight experience to create a profound shift in perspective. Each citizen astronaut upon their return can have a wider perspective to address the most complex challenges with better solutions. According to her official website, upon her return, Katya, as an ambassador, will focus on three areas of impact, i.e. she will help spread the S4H mission and share its transformative impact of the spaceflight perspective; Katya will provide support and mentorship of all future S4H Citizen Astronauts, as well as play a role in advising on the development of the S4H Citizen Astronaut Leadership Program; and she will show how space can benefit Earth by driving positive change in the world with visible and measurable results.

