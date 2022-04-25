Meet Kerala’s Mother-son Duo That Makes Rs 40,000 a Day From Mushroom Farming

What started off as a hobby for a mother-son duo from Kerala, soon turned into their full-time business fetching them up to Rs 40,000 a day. In a rarely seen partnership, 31-year-old Jithu Thomas and his mother Leena Thomas have been together running a successful mushroom farm for the past four years and even provide training to other farmers. According to The Better India, Jithu had always been curious about mushroom farming while his mother recognised his interest. He kept researching mushroom farming and started doing it as side business.

Jithu did his graduation in Physics and post-graduation in Social Work and worked as a social entrepreneur for an NGO after completion of his course. But, soon he recognised the potential in mushroom farming and the growing demand for it in the market, and decided to take up full-time farming.

Hailing from the Ernakulam district of Kerala, Jithu just attended one workshop on mushroom farming conducted by Krishi Vigyan Kendra and relied on online research to gain knowledge. By making use of scientific methods, Jithu and his mother tasted success within four years of incorporating Leena’s Mushroom Farm.

Now, the duo runs a 5,000 square feet mushroom farm along with a lab area near their house in Piravom. They produce nearly 80-100 kg of mushroom every day and earn anywhere between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 daily.

Talking about her son’s farming passion, the 55-year-old mother said, “I have always encouraged his interest in farming and now [he] looks after the whole space as well as staff". She added that her son is responsible for adopting new techniques into farming and disaster management.

Explaining what goes behind growing a mushroom, Jithu said that it needs a controlled climate with temperature not falling below 30 degree celsius. He shared that he has strategically designed the room to accommodate 20,000 beds in a space for 5,000 beds.

The mother-son duo has employed 11 women from their neighbourhood as staff at the farm. They pack the mushrooms in small packets and sell it for Rs 80 per 200 gm.

Moreover, Jithu and his mother believe in sharing their knowledge with other farmers and provide short-term training for government institutions. They even sell the seeds to the farmers and give tips to make a successful business like them.

