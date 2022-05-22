Meet Laxmi Jadhav from Mumbai, the First Woman to Drive a BEST Bus

Mumbai is soon going to have its first woman BEST bus driver. A Times of India report said that 41-year-old Laxmi Jadhav from Mulund is going to be the first woman to operate a BEST bus since the transport corporation was established in 1926. She was hired by lease operator Mateshwari Urban Transport Solutions Pvt Ltd., which runs 400 buses for the corporation. While Laxmi undergoes intensive training, two other women have also been hired to drive the buses.

Laxmi told TOI that she has been a driving enthusiast from childhood and was the first woman to receive an autorickshaw permit from Wadala RTO in 2016. She has held odd jobs with transport agencies earlier where she learnt to drive luxury cars like BMW and Mercedes. She added that she always received support from her husband in her professional pursuits. She has two sons who are pursuing engineering and commerce graduate course.

Advertisement

Laxmi said that she was attracted to the job of a BEST driver as it provides stable income and provident fund. She had enrolled in Dindoshi depot to learn driving BEST buses and received license in 2019. BEST already has around 90 women conductors.

Just like Laxmi, women are shattering stereotypes every day. A month ago, a 40-year-old woman named Jelaja Ratheesh drove a lorry with loaded cargo from Kerala to Kashmir. Jelaja embarked on her journey from Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district of Kerala on February 2. While accompanied by her husband Ratheesh PS and a relative Aneesh KS, Jelaja first ferried plywood to Pune and then set off to transport onions to Kashmir. Capturing her extraordinary feat, several videos of Jelaja’s road trip were uploaded on a YouTube channel, Puthettu Travel Vlog, where she is seen driving the lorry.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.