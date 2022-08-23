Meet Mathias McKinnon, The Man Who Uses A Sofa As Weight During Workouts

Many of us visit the gym to stay in shape but each of us has different goals. While some want to lose weight, others want to gain muscle. Then there are the seasoned gym beasts, watching who can give us a complex at the gym. However, speaking of gym beasts, one of the names that cannot be avoided is social media star Mathias Mckinnon, whose extremely unconventional weight training regime will make your jaw drop. Videos of his workouts are a rage on social media and his sheer strength and stamina can be both intimidating and motivating.

Mathias performs all the known weight training exercises like the bench press, the squat and the shoulder press. However, the catch is he does not perform it as you would usually do. His choice of weights is unconventional. Mathias bench presses using a sofa while his bench is balanced between two giant tires. Yes, the man is no joke. Too hard to believe? See for yourself.

While it is difficult for many to shove a sofa of that size from one corner of the room to another, this man is bench pressing a sofa. And that is not all. Even when he is using a common barbell with weights to bench press, he has a gym buddy doing a handstand on the barbell, acting as additional weight. Sounds crazy, doesn’t it? Watch the video below and get ready to be blown away.

He also has posted a video of himself squatting with two gym buddies perched on the weighted barbell, a mind-blowing feat. The two later backflip away from the barbell.

This guy’s brute strength and stamina are on a different level altogether and we are sure he has strained hard to achieve it. However, not everyone is impressed by his videos. While many are left awed and tongue-tied, some from the bodybuilding community believe Mathias is unnecessarily reckless as all muscle and strength gains can be achieved through normal weight training. They believe he just risks injury to himself and inspires others to be reckless about their workouts too.

