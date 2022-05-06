Meet Priyanka Mohite, the First Indian Woman to Scale Five Peaks Above 8,000m

Priyanka Mohite from Satara in western Maharashtra has become the first Indian woman to scale five peaks above 8,000 metres after she climbed Mount Kanchenjunga on Thursday. Priyanka Mohite (30), the recipient of Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award 2020, successfully completed her expedition to Mount Kanchenjunga (8,586 m), the third highest mountain on the planet, at 4.52 pm," her brother Akash Mohite told PTI. In April 2021, she had scaled Mt Annapurna (8,091 m), the 10th highest mountain peak in the world and had become the first Indian woman climber to achieve the feat. Priyanka Mohite has also climbed the world’s highest peak Mount Everest (8,849 m) in 2013, Mount Lhotse (8,516 m) in 2018, Mount Makalu (8,485 m) and Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895 m) in 2016.

Passionate about mountaineering since childhood, Ms Mohite started to scale mountains in the Sahyadri range of Maharashtra as a teenager and in 2012 scaled Bandarpunch, a mountain massif of the Garhwal division of the Himalayas, in Uttarakhand.

In 2015 Priyanka Mohite scaled Mt. Menthosa which at 6,443 metres is the second-highest peak in the Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.

The Bengaluru-based climber is also the recipient of the Maharashtra Government’s Shiv Chhatrapati State award for adventure sports for 2017-2018.

In an another viral post, Anand Mahindra recently shared a clip and weaved a life lesson along with it. Mahindra's tweet, like the myriad others he keeps sharing, proved that it is worth following the honcho on Twitter. The clip contained one of the most marvellous creations of nature being displayed from an angle that only a few manage to see. The highest peak on the Earth, Mount Everest, is the holy grail for mountain climbers. A mountaineer shot a 360 degrees view standing atop Mount Everest.

Mahindra, clipping the video on his Twitter wall, coupled it with a caption that can easily be noted down as a life advice. "360 degrees view from the top of Mount Everest. Sometimes, when you have to make hard decisions, it helps to imagine you are on top of Everest with an unobstructed view of the world. Becomes easier to see the 'big picture'."

The clip, originally shared by Amazing Nature, managed to accumulate more than 4.6 lakh views. Combined with Mahindra's wit, the tweet separately amassed around 28,000 likes and several thousand impressions in the form of retweets and comments.

