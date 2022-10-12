Meet Rajaiah, a Visually-impaired Man Who Climbs Down Wells to Fix Pumps in Telangana

A 62-year-old visually-impaired man from Telangana has been setting an example for people from all walks of life by repairing agriculture pump-set motors by climbing down wells in farmlands for the past 50 years. Rajaiah, a native of Manikyapur village in Bhimadevarapalli mandal of combined Karimnagar district, lost his eyesight after consuming some locally-made medicine when he was a child. At one point, his father even advised him to seek alms to eke out a livelihood.

Rajaiah did not listen. He perceived his impairment as a challenge and learnt the craft of repairing agriculture pump-set motors within a short time. Soon, he became popular as an agricultural motor mechanic in his native village as well as in the surrounding villages.

He told News18 that with the help of the rope given to him by the farmers, he ventures into the well and repairs the motor at the spot. Rajaiah said that if there is a major problem like a burnt motor winding, he will bring the motor out of the well, repair it at his home and then go down again to place the repaired motor in the well. He also said that if the problem is beyond his ability to repair, he goes to the nearby Huzurabad town and approaches the mechanics there to get the motor repaired.

According to villagers at Manikyapur, Rajaiah started ‘Venkateswara Vikalangula Sangam’, an association with 10 members meant for specially-abled people. They have been saving a monthly amount of Rs 100 with the association. Now, each person has saved nearly Rs 1 lakh and they will get loans in case of emergency.

The villagers appreciate Rajaiah not only for his ability to repair agricultural pump-set motors but also for looking after the well-being of other specially-abled people.

