Meet Rajani Pandit the First Female Private Investigator Who Has Solved Over 80,000 Crimes

When we hear the word “detective," we immediately think of someone who leads an exciting life among criminals and works as an undercover agent to solve crimes. However, a detective’s work is not simply exciting; it also calls for patience, astute reasoning, and excellent analytical abilities. Most nations consider brutal crime investigation to be a dangerous profession. In contrast, one Indian woman with a 22-year career has solved more than 80,000 crimes.

Rajani Pandit also referred to as the first female private investigator, has a captivating life narrative. Rajani, also known as Lady James Bond of India or Desi Sherlock, is a woman whose life story will motivate you to pursue your goals no matter how challenging they may be.

Rajani made the decision to become an investigator after receiving her degree. Despite the fact that her father worked for the local police department’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), he had doubts about her choice of occupation. She dived headfirst into this career, nevertheless, and became a private eye with the help of her mother.

She then founded her own business, Rajani Investigative Bureau, in 1986, and by 2010, she had 30 investigators working for her. Her website claims that over the course of 25 years, she has solved more than 75,000 cases at the local, state, and federal levels.

The phrase “A detective is born, not made" is something the investigator lives by. She has investigated everything, including extramarital affairs, premarital affairs, murders, corporate espionage, economic crimes, cybercrimes, bank frauds, missing individuals, and background checks on political candidates.

She was also arrested by the authorities in February 2018 in connection with an alleged fraud involving the illegal sale and acquisition of phone data records because her line of work entails hazards and scams. She was released on bail after 40 days and later exonerated of all accusations.

In addition, Pandit has written two Marathi books about her experiences and has also won numerous awards for her work.

