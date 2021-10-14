Meet Rumeysa Gelgi, the Tallest Woman in the World, Standing at Over 7 Feet

Rumeysa Gelgi from Turkey is the tallest living woman in the world. The 24-year-old’s height is 7 feet and 0.7 inch. Her condition is due to a disorder called Weaver syndrome. This condition “accelerate the growth amongst other abnormalities including skeletal maturation," as per Guinness World Records. The record-keeper also shared a video featuring Rumeysa on Instagram and wrote, “Tallest living woman…"Being different is not that bad. It can make you achieve things you never imagined before." It’s official! At 215.16cm (7ft 0.7in), Rumeysa Gelgi from Turkey is now the world’s tallest woman." The clip has clocked more than 3.6 Lakh views on social media with users flooding the comment section with motivational messages for Rumeysa.

Advertisement

In 2014, Rumeysa’s name was registered as the tallest youngster. Back then, she was 18 years old. Right now, Rumeysa faced difficulty in walking and uses a wheelchair. An assistant always stays by her side who helps her in moving from one place to another.

Rumeysa is delighted that her name has been registered in world records but she said that she also has to go through a lot of things. In her school as well as college, she has to listen to a lot of things from people because of her height. People kept bulling her but all this has made her even stronger. Rumeysa said that she also has the advantages of being tall and she is very happy since her name has got registered. Having one’s name in the Guinness World Records is encouraging for anyone and looks like the same has happened for Rumeysa as well. She has also come out strong from all that she had to face because of her being special.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.