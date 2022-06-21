Meet Simba, the Young Goat from Pakistan with 19-Inch Long Ears

A baby goat from Pakistan might set the record for the longest ears. Simba, the goat, has managed to gain the Internet’s attention, thanks to the ears measuring 46 cm or 19 inches. A video shared on Twitter by Turkey’s Anadolu agency shows Simba and her proud owner Muhammad Hassan Narejo. The white baby goat has unusually long ears that dangle from her head. According to Geo TV, Simba was born in Sindh province of Pakistan on June 4 and left Narejo surprised with her unique ears. Social media users are equally amazed to see Simba and her ears. Commenting on the video, one user described the animal as “Rapunzel goat."

Advertisement

Another user observed how Narejo is quite proud of Simba and all the fame she has brought with her. The comment read, “The way he is so proud of his little goat, so adorable."

Meanwhile, one user went on to write a fun poem for Simba. “Do your ears hang low? Do they wobble to and fro? Can you tie them in a knot? Can you tie them in a bow? Can you throw them over your shoulder like a continental soldier? Do your ears hang low?" read the comment.

Advertisement

According to news reports, Simba belongs to the Nubian breed of goats that tend to have long, bell-shaped ears extending an inch below the face, and small upturned tails. Nubian goats are also known for producing high-quality, high-butterfat milk, which can be drunk or used to make ice cream, yoghurt, cheese, and butter.

Simba’s owners Narejo and Yasir said the animal belongs to the rarest breed and has already made a world record for having the longest ears. It should be noted that in Pakistan, the most common type of goat belongs to the Kamori breed which is found in the Sindh province and also in parts of India.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.