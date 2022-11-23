Meet The Frog Species That Can Secrete Wax To Prevent Them From Drying in Sun

Various animals are gifted with some amazing survival skills. Their bodies have adapted to the environment in such a way that it becomes possible for them to thrive in the wilderness. From camouflaging to the secretion of bodily fluids that have moisturising properties, the natural survival mechanisms of some animals are a testament to the wonders of nature. And, one such mind-blowing fact about a species of frog has recently got the internet talking. Did you know that the South American giant monkey frog can secrete wax that prevents it from drying in the sun?

Recently, a video of the frog species surfaced on Twitter. Captioned, “The South American giant monkey frog massages its skin to secrete a wax that stops it from drying in the sun," it showed the giant frog rubbing itself with its forelimbs and hindlimbs to secrete a kind of body wax. This body wax keeps them moisturised in the sun and prevents them from drying.

If these frogs didn’t have this biological mechanism in place, it would be difficult for them to survive in the scorching heat. The amphibian, therefore, has survival techniques to be able to live on land as well as in water. The wax that the monkey frog secretes lets it survive in the toughest of environments where most of the other species of frogs would perish.

So far, the fascinating video has amassed more than 24 lakh views and over 47,000 likes on the micro-blogging platform. People, in the comments section of the tweet, expressed their amazement over the frogs’ unique ability.

A user highlighted, “The wax is also an incredibly powerful medicine for humans, Amazonian tribes call it “The Vaccine of the Forest". It is known as Kambo."

Another user remarked, “I imagine this is what a hallucinogenic toad looks like after some time after you’ve picked one up, licked it, set it back down, and then decided to sit down next to it and stare at it like it’s some kind of psychedelic Kermit the Frog."

