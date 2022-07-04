Meet the Man Who Walked Around the World With His Dog

A man and his dog have finally culminated their special journey covering a total of 48,000 kilometres. We say it was special because it was covered on foot. Tom Turcich, a resident of New Jersey, started his trip around the world in 2015 and after treading across continents for seven years, he is finally home.

Right before his 26th birthday, Tom decided to achieve this marvellous feat and stepped out of his home with a baby stroller containing a sleeping bag, a laptop, a DSLR camera, hiking gear, and a plastic crate to store food. He started with his first destination being Panama. Passing through Austin, Texas, Tom found Savannah, a female dog, at the animal shelter.

Seeking a companion, Tom decided to take Savannah, who also came with added security benefits, along his journey.

Savannah maintained a bubble of trust, companionship, and safety around Tom, who mentioned how Savannah’s presence helped him feel safe while camping at various sites. “She has been fantastic. It is just nice to have someone to share some moments with," he told CNN.

The inspiration behind Tom’s decision to walk the world stems from a loss he suffered back in 2006. Tom lost his friend Ann Marie in a jet ski accident. Tom said that her loss was “formative" for him. “She was a much better person than me. And it sunk in that I was going to die and it could happen at any moment. And I started re-evaluating everything," he said while reminiscing about his friend’s demise.

Originally, Tom planned the trip to be five and a half years but the journey got prolonged due to some unprecedented health issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. After seven years, in May 2022, Tom touched the finish line in New Jersey with his friends, family, and supporters cheering for him.

“It was very surreal. I had imagined what the ending would be like for a long time. And when it happened, there were people lining the streets and walking with me," he said. Tom documented his entire journey on his blog The World Walk, where he also gave options to people to donate and fund his travel. With the worded documentation, Tom has plans to publish a book that contains the moments he lived while he was walking around the globe.

Across his journey, he travelled to places like Albania, Montenegro, Croatia, Greece, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Italy, among others. In his entire journey, Tom And Savannah covered a total of six continents and 38 countries.

