Meet the Melodious Boatman Who Serenades the Ghats of Varanasi With Thumris

Varanasi, also known as Kashi or Benaras, is a perfect blend of times that have gone by and the times that currently flow. The city offers an exquisite experience veiling various elements that make up this city, ranging from lip-smacking food to soul-soothing ghats to the spiritualism that is etched in every inch of it.

A part of this vibrant Varanasi is a man that embodies the culture that allures travellers from across the world and voices titillating tones of Thumri, a North Indian vocal music. We present to you, Bhumi Nishad, the boatman who sings. Bhumi, who is based at Nishad Ghat in Varanasi, apart from rowing canoes in the Ganga, is an accomplished singer, who is trained by no guru or professional but the streets of Varanasi itself.

Visitors of Varanasi, if lucky, get a chance to sit in Bhumi’s boat and listen to him creating magic with his voice against the scintillating backdrop of the ghats. Various videos of Bhumi have been shared on social media and have amassed lakhs of views on them. In many of his interviews, Bhumi claims to have gotten no training from anywhere and gives credit for the talent he fosters to the holy river of Ganga.

Bhumi, apart from singing various known Thumris, also has concocted some of his own. Here’s one video, where he is singing a song written and composed by him. Take a look:

The most popular song that has gained immense popularity and has smitten the listeners is a song about Banaras where the singer praises the city and invited people to the city that is monikered as older than time itself.

Take a look at this video here:

According to Bhumi, the boatman, every evening, sits on a boat with visitors and sings mesmerising tunes in order to return the favour to river Ganga for adorning his voice box with such melodious tunes.

