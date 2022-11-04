Meet The One-Eared Van Gogh Pitbull Winning Hearts With His Tongue-Painting

Although Pitbulls are considered one of the most dangerous dog breeds, if they are well-trained, these ferocious creatures can also become the most obedient and friendly ones. Not to forget, Pitbulls are also quite intelligent than regular labradors and pooches. Intelligent enough as in pursuing their hobby as a painter? Yes, close enough.

Recently, a video that has created waves on the Internet shows a boxer pitbull creating masterpieces with paint with the use of its tongue. The adorable pitbull is slowly gaining fame with many comparing him to the famous Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh. What’s more, similar to Van Gogh who cut off his ear after an artistic rivalry with fellow painter Paul Gaugin, the pitbull also misses an ear.

According to a report by Times Now, the 7-year-old canine was rescued from a North Carolina dog fighting ring. The poor pitbull supposedly lost its ear after getting embroiled in a disastrous fight with another dog. Owing to the grievous injury, the pitbull’s ear had to be amputated. However, the drawback did not stop the enthusiastic canine from following his dream of becoming an artist.

Animal rescue organisation Happily Furever After Rescue took the pitbull under its wings and put up posters and social media posts for its adoption. Jaclyn Gartner, the founder of the organisation, shared how the Van Gogh dog creates his work of art. First, gobs of paint are put on the blank canvas, upon which a peanut butter-smeared plastic is spread. As the pitbull licks off the peanut butter, an amazing artistic illustration is created.

“So his painting is him licking peanut butter off and while he’s licking peanut butter all the paint is smeared around and makes the design," revealed Jaclyn.

So far, the drawings of the doggy painter have received plenty of love and appreciation from people. The pitbull has sold over 30 paintings, collecting about 40 dollars on average. His amazing works were even displayed at the Van Gogh Art Gallery event. Here, meet the art and the artist:

Calling the adorable ball of fur a “very go-with-the-flow type of dog", Jaclyn informed social media users that the Pitbull is ready for adoption and in the search of an affectionate home.

