Meet The Women Who Look Exactly Half Their Age And Know Their Beauty Secrets

The Internet keeps treating us to some amazing videos and let’s admit, they surprise us very often. Everyone wishes to appear younger than their actual age. We frequently meet people who appear older than their actual age, while others appear younger naturally. And today, we are going to tell you about some of the women, who look half their age. The list has been compiled by Daily Star.

The first on the list is Gameshow model Amber Lancaster, who is 41 years old but doesn’t look a day older than 22-23 years. If you are unsure, you can look at her photographs. She attributes her youthful appearance to certain creams and serums.

Ella is another woman who does not exercise. Even at the age of 52, without Botox or injections, she appears 15 years younger. She moisturises her skin with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, retinol, and sunscreen. Aside from that, she drinks collagen and performs facial exercises.

Miss Dongen, a 42-year-old woman, claims that people believe she is 25 years old. Aside from fitness, she promotes some Korean products. She also believes in the derma roller, which removes fine lines and wrinkles.

Isabel, a 31-year-old woman, appears to be half her age. She keeps a separate towel for her face and recommends washing it in cold water.

Aside from these women’s suggestions, everyone has agreed that cold water should be used at all times, whether bathing or washing hair. Sunscreen lotion is required, and turmeric, which can be found in the kitchen, is also beneficial for anti-ageing. Aloe vera and Vitamin C are also effective at making you look younger.

