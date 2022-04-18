Meet Tobykeith, the 21-year-old Chihuahua Who's the 'Oldest Dog Living'

Guinness World Records, in their latest post, shared that a 21-year-old Chihuahua named TobyKeith got the title of “oldest dog living". Owner Gisela Shore described the dog as “sweet, gentle, loving and my little bodyguard". Taking to its official Instagram handle, the record agency shared a video of the dog with its owner. The video also includes different snippets of the dog. “He has been with me since he was a puppy. He is in pretty good health considering his age. He does a lot of sleeping but other than that, he is great," Gisela said in the video. Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 17K likes. “Sooooo precious!" wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “Looks so healthy for such an old pup." Let’s have a look at the video:

As per a blog by the Guinness World Records, the owner has always made sure to feed her dogs a balanced diet of proteins, vegetables and rice. However, she never thought that he would one day be the oldest living dog in the world. The dog has a 7-year-old sister named Luna and a 3-year-old sister Lala. Luna is an American Bulldog, and Lala is a Chinese Crested Hairless. “He enjoys laying in the sun and sleeping most of the day. He used to enjoy long walks and playing with his sisters but he is mostly tired now," the blog read.

As per the blog, Gisela said “I love the recognition of knowing that he has had a healthy long life with me as his mommy. We adore him so much and achieving this record is the testimony of the loving home we have provided for him. Tobykeith is such a blessing. I am so lucky to still have him in my life." The dog was born on 9 January 2001 ans is now 21 years 66 days old, as verified in Greenacres, Florida, USA, on 16 March 2022.

