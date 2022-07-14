Meet UK Man Who Sliced off His Lips, Nose and Ear to Become 'Black Alien'

A French man, who has undergone extreme body modifications and considers himself a “project," recently spoke about the kind of reactions he garners when he is out in the public. Anthony Loffredo made some very bizarre changes, including cutting his two healthy fingers to make his hand resemble a claw, to become a “black alien."

Loffredo recently appeared on a podcast named Club 113, where he opened up about the reactions he receives from the general public. “There are people who, when they see me, shout and run. I am human but people think I am just crazy," he said on the podcast.

Loffredo said that he is cognizant of the fact that his appearance might startle people and thus, he tries to make people comfortable with small efforts. “At night, when I go past people in the street, I move to the other side. When I cross with people, like old people, I change the sides in the street," Loffredo said. He added that he is especially careful with kids. “I know it can be a shock."

Loffredo has been working towards transforming his entire body into a black alien for a while now. Among the modifications are a chopped nose, a snipped tongue, and implant-filled forearms. He also cut off his lips and ears in the process.

Here is a video of him that shows how he looked before he set out on this eerily eccentric journey.

On the podcast, Loffredo also revealed his next major modification. As per his claims, Loffredo is planning to cut off his penis into two halves. He dropped a hint about his plans on Instagram where he uploaded a picture featuring two penises. When asked if the modification is difficult, he said, “It is not really that difficult."

