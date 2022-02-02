Mega Flash: 768 km-long Lightning Strikes 3 US States at Once, Sets New Record

In a rare occurrence, a single bolt of lightning set the global record for the longest distance flash as it covered 768 km across three states of the United States of America. The claim was verified by the World Meteorological Organisation which detailed the event in a video shared on its Twitter handle. According to the WMO, the mega lightning struck on April 29, 2020. Measuring 768 km, the flash stretched across three US states namely Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Through their Twitter post, WMO also verified another record for the greatest duration for which lightning lasted. “WMO has verified 2 new world records for a lightning mega flash," it wrote. Another lighting that set the record was observed over Uruguay and northern Argentina on June 18, 2020, which lasted for 17.1 seconds.

According to a WMO press release, the new record for the longest lightning is 60 km more than the previous record of 709 km. The previous record was set when a mega flash had struck parts of southern Brazil on October 31, 2018. In order to accurately measure the length of the mega flash, the maximum great circle distance methodology was used in both the events.

Meanwhile, the new record for the longest duration lightning exceeded the previous record by 0.37 seconds. Before this, the longest mega flash in terms of duration, was observed over northern Argentina on March 4, 2019 where a continuous flash had lasted for 16.73 seconds.

Notably, the record lightning strikes occurred in the regions which are hotspots for Mesoscale Convective System (MCS) thunderstorms. The dynamics of these regions, namely La Plata basin in South America and the Great Plains in North America, allow such extraordinary lightning to happen.

According to Professor Randall Cerveny, rapporteur of Weather and Climate Extremes for WMO, the two records were extraordinary environmental extremes that truly showcased the incredible power of nature. He also highlighted the progress made by scientists that they were able to assess such events and verify the record. “It is likely that even greater extremes still exist, and that we will be able to observe them as lightning detection technology improves," the professor added.

