Megan Fox Fans are Trying to Warn Actress About Her 'Toxic Partner' Machine Gun Kelly

Since Machine Gun Kelly went down on his knees to propose to Megan Fox under a banyan tree and shared the moment online, it has taken their fans by storm. The couple has become the talk of the town not just for their mad love for each other but also for the bizarre things they have done since falling in love. From Kelly wearing a pendant containing Megan’s blood around his neck to Megan announcing that they drank each other’s blood after the engagement, the duo is no ordinary couple. But what came as more shocking for everyone was the engagement ring that Machine Gun Kelly bought for Megan. In an interview with Vogue, Kelly described the peculiar features of the ring and said that the magnetic bands of the ring were basically thorns that would hurt Megan if she tried to take it off.

According to Kelly, the emerald and diamond embedded thorn ring was a way for him to express his love for Megan as he said in the interview that “Love is pain!” As soon as the pictures of the ring were shared online, fans were quick to show their disapproval and concern for Megan. For numerous Twitter users, the weird feature of the ring gave them the impression as if Megan had been held captive by Kelly while some even marked their relationship as toxic. “It’s giving she’s being held captive naur,” one user wrote. “The relationship is giving toxic”, wrote another.

Meanwhile, some users pointed out that Megan is willingly in the relationship and that the duo is alike. “She is voluntarily with this man. No one is forcing her, stop pretending like she isn’t the weird one for being with him,” a user highlighted. Some users even acknowledged how the couple has not left a stone unturned to stun their fans with these weird rituals as one wrote “Not once this couple let the headline be normal.”

