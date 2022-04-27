Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Drink Each Others Blood For 'Ritual Purposes'

Love can make us do things that we normally would not even imagine. This seems to be quite true in the case of the Hollywood couple, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, who embrace rituals where they have to drink each other’s blood. The couple got engaged earlier this year and shared a video of their proposal on Instagram. In the caption accompanying the video, Megan had mentioned, “and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Although the Instagram video did not show the couple drinking blood, in a recent interview with Glamour UK, Megan confirmed the news.

The 35-year-old actress told the magazine, “Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood.” Megan clarified that she and Machine Gun Kelly, also known as Colson Baker, just drink a few drops of each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.

Megan also shared some other practices and rituals she follows and told Glamour UK that she is much more controlled. The actress said that she reads tarot cards and is into astrology. Besides this, Megan is also following metaphysical practices and meditations. The actress added that she follows certain rituals on new moons and full moons.

During certain lunar phases, Megan and Baker follow the blood-drinking ritual which according to the actress is a very controlled procedure and the couple only shed a few drops of blood and drink it. Describing her partner’s take on blood-drinking ritual, Megan told Glamour UK that the rapper is much more “haphazard and hectic and chaotic” and is willing to cut his chest open with broken glass.

Megan told the magazine that Baker is like “‘Take my soul,’” as he bears his chest to express his passion and love for Megan.The actress also said that such expression of passion from Baker has happened quite a few times whenever the couple tries to follow the ritual.

The duo first met on the sets of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020.

