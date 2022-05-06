Vampire Organisations Want Megan Fox, MGK to be Safe While Drinking Each Other's Blood

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship, to many social media users’ dismay, has unfolded in the public eye. People on the Internet feel like they could’ve done without knowing about the couple’s blood-drinking ritual, in particular. It turns out, real-life vampire organisations are kind of apprehensive, too. The couple got engaged earlier this year and shared a video of their proposal on Instagram. In the caption accompanying the video, Megan had mentioned, “and then we drank each other’s blood." Fox confirmed the news to Glamour UK recently: “Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood." She clarified that she and MGK just drink a few drops of each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.

Belfazaar Ashantison, the co-founder of The New Orleans Vampire Association (NOVA), spoke to TMZ and urged caution. They warned that the couple should be careful about drinking each other’s blood, since blood-borne diseases don’t really spare “vampires" either. Father Sebastiaan, the founder of Endless Night Vampire Ball, asked that the couple should also exercise caution when it comes to drawing blood, and that it should be done with the help of medical professionals.

Advertisement

Fox also shared some other practices and rituals she follows and told Glamour UK that she is much more controlled. The actress said that she reads tarot cards and is into astrology. Besides this, Megan is also following metaphysical practices and meditations. The actress added that she follows certain rituals on new moons and full moons.

During certain lunar phases, Fox and MGK follow the blood-drinking ritual which according to the actress is a very controlled procedure and the couple only shed a few drops of blood and drink it. Describing her partner’s take on blood-drinking ritual, Megan told Glamour UK that the rapper is much more “haphazard and hectic and chaotic" and is willing to cut his chest open with broken glass.

Fox told the magazine that MGK is ‘like “take my soul"‘ as he bares his chest to express his passion and love for her. The actress also said that such expression of passion from MGK has happened quite a few times whenever the couple tries to follow the ritual.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.